Tanqueray – Rangpur Gin

750 ml From $ 21.49

1 L From $ 29.49

1.75 L From $ 37.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Tanqueray Rangpur Gin uses rare Rangpur limes during the production process to obtain zest and exotic citrus undertones. Awarded a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it is a unique, full-bodied spirit with a smooth finish. Tanqueray has not only been recognized as a top-trending gin but also crowned the Bartenders’ Choice of Gin at the 2020 Drinks International awards, making this the 8th year in a row. The perfect inspiration for your own ingenious cocktails, simply mix with a splash of premium tonic water and a wedge of lime for a crisp gin and tonic. Tanqueray was developed over 180 years ago by Charles Tanqueray, a clergyman's son who chose not to follow the family calling and instead opened a distillery in Bloomsbury, London. Not afraid to mix up brave ideas in his own unique style, he invented a gin which is still celebrated to this day. Please drink responsibly.