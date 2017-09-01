Stray Dog – Wild Gin

750 ml From $ 41.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Stray Dog Wild Gin brings you the best of the Mediterranean in a glass. This exceptionally smooth and complex gin can be savored neat or mixed. Wild foraged herbs including sage, rosemary, fennel seed, bay leaf and mastiha come together with fresh orange and lemon to create a bright, herbal and truly savory gin. From the unspoiled mountains of Greece to your home.



AWARDS

2020 - 94 pts. Gold Medal Winner / New York Int'l Spirits Competition

2020 - Greece Gin of the Year / New York Int'l Spirits Competition