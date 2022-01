Rutte – Celery Gin

Rutte Celery Gin is the original Gin to be infused with celery leaves as a separate distillate. Master Distiller Myriam Hendrickx, a.ka. "The Queen of Gin" blends botanicals such as, juniper, celery leaves, coriander, angelica, orange peel and cardamom, creating a uniquely well-balanced gin meeting your palate. Perfect for Bloody Mary's or in your next G&T