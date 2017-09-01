Rutte – Old Simon Genever Gin

Meet Simon Rutte, the mystical originator of Rutte & ZN Distillery established in 1872. The recipe for Old Simon was created by the magician himself, containing 12 botanicals, such as juniper berries, as well as ingredients that highlight Simon’s unique creativity, such as walnuts, hazelnuts and celery.



Old Simon is a Genever, meaning the base ingredient is a blend of malt barely and neutral grain spirit. Think of Genever as a "Whiskey meets Gin" capturing both worlds harmoniously