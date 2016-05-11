Rusty Blade
Home/Gin/Rusty Blade

Rusty Blade

Small Batch Barrel | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Aroma is spicy and earthy, with hints of citrus and sweetness. Flavors of fruit, apple pie, and maple syrup. 47% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuGN-RUSBL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalGin

You May Also Like