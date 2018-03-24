Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
PLYMOUTH GIN NAVY STRENTH 750 – Gin

How does the Navy take their gin? By the 114 proof bottle. Plymouth Navy Strength Gin is held to the British Naval standard of 57% ABV. Turns out, you can still load a canon and light it with gun powder that’s been soaked in gin...assuming that gin is at least 57% ABV. Although you probably don’t have to worry about loading a canon on a moving ship (while trying not to spill your drink), you’ll definitely enjoy the enhanced flavor and strength of Plymouth Gin Navy Strength.

