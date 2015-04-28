Dit Krahn
Dit Krahn

Gin | 750 ml | Starts at $34.49
Remarkably smooth with a vast flavor set including: juniper, coriander and grapefruit. Thai aromatics, such as basil and ginger, are on the nose. 80 proof.
SkuGN-DITKRN-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalGin

