Don Julio – Blanco with Guacamole Bowl

Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and hints of citrus make our blanco tequila an essential component to a variety of innovative drinks. This luxury tequila is double-distilled and made from pure unaged agave, making it perfect for any celebration. Simply mix with grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and agave nectar and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Don Julio Paloma. Don Julio tequila is produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, one of the country’s most fertile agave-growing regions. The microclimate and mineral-rich clay soil allow the blue agave plant to flourish. Each bottle of Don Julio tequila is produced here and features our NOM number — our seal of authenticity — signifying where the tequila was made. Unlike many other distilleries, La Primavera only produces our ultra-premium tequila that is crafted with the same attention to detail and passion that founder Don Julio González embodied. Please drink responsibly.