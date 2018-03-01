Become a Courier
The Code – Goes down easy
VSOP alone is hard to beat, but everything is better with a little pineapple juice.
1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz DISARONNO® Originale Liqueur
2 oz pineapple juice
Shake and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with Lemon wedge
