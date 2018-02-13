Become a Courier
The Executive Order – A directive from POTUS to drink
Choose Your Ingredients
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free | 750 ml
Real Lime Juice
Juice from a Lime | 8 oz
Cocktail Essentials
Simple Syrup | 375 ml
1
This cocktail is a variation on the classic gimlet. Using Handmade American vodka, this cocktail is a refreshing complement to your President's Day festivities.
2.5 oz Vodka
0.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple syrup
Lime to garnish
Stir ingredients well with cracked ice and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Twist a swatch of thinly cut lime peel over the top and drop in or discard.
