This cocktail is a variation on the classic gimlet. Using Handmade American vodka, this cocktail is a refreshing complement to your President's Day festivities.



2.5 oz Vodka

0.5 oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple syrup

Lime to garnish



Stir ingredients well with cracked ice and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Twist a swatch of thinly cut lime peel over the top and drop in or discard.