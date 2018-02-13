The Old Fashioned is a classic cocktail. Predating the civil war, it's strong but not too strong, sweet but not too sweet, and, most importantly, it's dead-simple and absolutely delicious.



2 ounces rye or bourbon

1 sugar cube (or 1 bar spoon simple syrup)

2 dashes Angostura bitters



Place sugar cube in an rocks glass. Douse with bitters and add a few drops of water. Add whiskey / bourbon and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add several large ice cubes and stir rapidly with a bar spoon to chill. Garnish with an orange peel and/or a cherry.