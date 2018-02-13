Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Old Fashioned – The right choice
Choose Your Ingredients
Evan Williams
Kentucky Straight Bourbon | 750 ml
Underberg Bitters
Herbal Bitters | single
Sugar Cubes
C&H Pure Cane Sugar | 1 lbs
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Old Fashioned is a classic cocktail. Predating the civil war, it's strong but not too strong, sweet but not too sweet, and, most importantly, it's dead-simple and absolutely delicious.
2 ounces rye or bourbon
1 sugar cube (or 1 bar spoon simple syrup)
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Place sugar cube in an rocks glass. Douse with bitters and add a few drops of water. Add whiskey / bourbon and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add several large ice cubes and stir rapidly with a bar spoon to chill. Garnish with an orange peel and/or a cherry.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos