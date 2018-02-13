Become a Courier
Mimosa – Brunch in a glass
La Marca
Prosecco | 750 ml
Simply Orange
100% Pure Squeezed Juice | 59 oz
The classic Mimosa recipe calls for a bottle of your favorite champagne, orange juice and triple sec. It's extremely easy and the wine bubbles do all the mixing for you.
3 oz Orange Juice
3 oz Champagne
Add the following ingredients to a Champagne flute in order: triple sec, orange juice and Champagne. Garnish with an orange slice.
