Beloved by James Bond and Carrie Bradshaw, the clean, spirit-forward cocktail has proven itself impervious to countless trends, from "shaken, not stirred" to appletinis.



3 oz Vodka

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

1 Whole Green Olive



Add both ingredients to a martini glass. Garnish with a green olive. A dash of olive brine brings a salty, savory note to the all-time classic.