Combining the tang of lime and the sweetness of orange liqueur with the distinctive strength of tequila, our classic Margarita strikes all of the right keys.



1 oz Cointreau, triple sec or another orange liqueur

.75 oz Fresh squeezed lime juice

1.5 oz Blanco tequila



Add ingredients over ice in a shaker. Shake, rim glass with a lime wedge, then with salt, pour over ice, salud!