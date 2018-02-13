Become a Courier
Margarita – A fiesta in a glass
Combining the tang of lime and the sweetness of orange liqueur with the distinctive strength of tequila, our classic Margarita strikes all of the right keys.
1 oz Cointreau, triple sec or another orange liqueur
.75 oz Fresh squeezed lime juice
1.5 oz Blanco tequila
Add ingredients over ice in a shaker. Shake, rim glass with a lime wedge, then with salt, pour over ice, salud!
