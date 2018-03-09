You might even think you hear the cry of a bald eagle when you draw a long, satisfying sip of Tennessee's iconic cocktail -- it's that American.



1 oz Whiskey

1 oz triple sec

1 oz sour mix

4 oz lemon-lime soda



Pour Jack Daniel's in an ice-filled rocks glass. Add Sprite to taste. An equal oz ratio of Sprite to Jack produces an easygoing taste and modest bite. Garnish with a lemon slice.