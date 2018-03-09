Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Lemon No. 7 – Dead simple, absolutely delicious
Choose Your Ingredients
Finest Call
Triple Sec | 1 l
Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Whiskey | 750 ml
Mr & Mrs T's
Sweet and Sour Mix | 750 ml
Sprite
Lemon-Lime Soda | 20 oz
You might even think you hear the cry of a bald eagle when you draw a long, satisfying sip of Tennessee's iconic cocktail -- it's that American.
1 oz Whiskey
1 oz triple sec
1 oz sour mix
4 oz lemon-lime soda
Pour Jack Daniel's in an ice-filled rocks glass. Add Sprite to taste. An equal oz ratio of Sprite to Jack produces an easygoing taste and modest bite. Garnish with a lemon slice.
