Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Cognac Manhattan – Some classy ish
Choose Your Ingredients
D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac
VSOP Cognac | 750 ml
Angostura Bitters
Herb Bitters | 8 oz
Carpano Antica Formula
Red Vermouth | 1 l
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
If you ever wanted to look like you knew what you were doing, have one of these in your hand. It's a heavenly mixture of sweet, smooth and most importantly: class.
2 oz VSOP Cognac
0.75 oz Red vermouth
2 Dashes bitters
Pour cognac, sweet vermouth, and 2 or 3 dashes of bitters into a mixing glass. Stir well and strain into a cocktail glass
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos