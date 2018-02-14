If you ever wanted to look like you knew what you were doing, have one of these in your hand. It's a heavenly mixture of sweet, smooth and most importantly: class.



2 oz VSOP Cognac

0.75 oz Red vermouth

2 Dashes bitters



Pour cognac, sweet vermouth, and 2 or 3 dashes of bitters into a mixing glass. Stir well and strain into a cocktail glass