Bloody Mary – Brunch-lovers only

Crazy garnishes aside, there’s a reason this iconic beverage is a classic. The Bloody Mary is a vodka-soaked nutritional breakfast and hangover cure all in one.



4 oz Bloody Mary Mix

1 oz Vodka



Pour over ice in a tall cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge, celery stalk and seasoned rim, as desired.