Aperol Spiritz – 2017's IT Drink
Choose Your Ingredients
Barefoot
Prosecco | 750 ml
Aperol Aperitif
Liquor | 750 ml
Canada Dry Club Soda
Carbonated Drink | 1 l
Easy and refreshing, the Aperol Spritz is a drink that will quickly become your favorite dinner time aperitif.
2 oz Prosecco
1.25 oz Aperol
Splash of Soda water
Add ice and an orange slice to a tall glass. Pour in the Prosecco, then Aperol. Add a dash of soda.
