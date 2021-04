Tequila Revolución – Silver Tequila

Tequila Revolucion 100 Proof Silver is 100% Blue Agave, distilled twice, and is then allowed to "marry" for 6 months in specially designed containers to enhance the flavor experience. Tequila Revolucion is a pioneer in their presentation and strives for the best quality standards for Silver Tequila.