Patrón – Silver
The perfect white spirit made from the finest Weber Blue Agave.
- 1 month ago
Very smoothVery smoothGermine A. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
The gift that gives backGot it for a friend who was having a bad day... now WE are having a good day!!!Nefia M. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
GreatIts tequilaSmillie R. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
MNoVICTOR G. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
TruthThe truthOscar V. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Smooth to sip, awesome to shootGreat addition to party cocktail or plain relaxing shotSandeep K. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Awesome smooth no hang overAwesome smothered then all the tequilasAngel H. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Oh so smoothYummy tequila.Abigail . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
The best.Great straight or mixed.Liz B. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
GreatNiceKinya W. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Good stuffBest light deinkDaniel F. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Mix itGet you oneMarcos R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothRich tasteGmod U. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love it.Love it. Every thing about it.Courtney C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
TerrificGreat!!!!Cess B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A lil pricy but well worth it, one of the smoothest.A lil pricy but well worth it, one of the smoothest.AFAdam F.