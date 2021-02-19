Deliver ASAP to
Patrón

Patrón – Silver

The perfect white spirit made from the finest Weber Blue Agave.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.94

16 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Very smooth

    Very smooth
    Germine A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    The gift that gives back

    Got it for a friend who was having a bad day... now WE are having a good day!!!
    Nefia M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Great

    Its tequila
    Smillie R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    M

    No
    VICTOR G. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Truth

    The truth
    Oscar V. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Smooth to sip, awesome to shoot

    Great addition to party cocktail or plain relaxing shot
    Sandeep K. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Awesome smooth no hang over

    Awesome smothered then all the tequilas
    Angel H. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Oh so smooth

    Yummy tequila.
    Abigail . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    The best.

    Great straight or mixed.
    Liz B. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great

    Nice
    Kinya W. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good stuff

    Best light deink
    Daniel F. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Mix it

    Get you one
    Marcos R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Rich taste
    Gmod U. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it.

    Love it. Every thing about it.
    Courtney C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Terrific

    Great!!!!
    Cess B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A lil pricy but well worth it, one of the smoothest.

    A lil pricy but well worth it, one of the smoothest.
    AF
    Adam F.