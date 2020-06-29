Jose Cuervo – Tradicional Silver Tequila
This 100% agave offering from Jose Cuervo offers a step up in quality and value over the entry-level Cuervo Gold mixto tequila. This crystal clear tequila has a lightly fragrant bouquet, with honeysuckle, white pepper and a hit of alcohol burn combined with hints of citrus. On the palate, the mouthfeel is light, with grapefruit, lime peel, citron and mango evident along with hints of pepper and a light minerality. The finish is quick and light, with light notes of citrus. A good choice for margaritas, tequila sunrises and palomas, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver isn't the most complex tequila, but its neutrality makes it an easy mixer.
- 2 years ago
Right on the moneyDid the job!Beau B. - Verified buyer