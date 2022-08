Don Julio – Blanco Tequila

750 ml From $ 41.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The easygoing, goes-with-everything tequila. With crisp agave, hints of lemon, lime and grapefruit, it’s considered to be the foundation on which all other Don Julio tequilas are built. This refreshing multitasker is equally at home in a margarita, sipped neat, gussied up with some soda water and lime, or riding solo on the rocks.