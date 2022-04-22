Deliver ASAP to
Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and clean, dry finish make our blanco tequila an essential component to a variety of innovative drinks. This luxury tequila is double-distilled and made from pure unaged agave, making it perfect for any celebration. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply mix with grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and agave nectar and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Don Julio Paloma. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Blanco Tequila. Please drink responsibly.

  • 3 weeks ago
    dessie c. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 months ago
    Jennifer C. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Pretty cool

    Fast and easy delivery
    Monica . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Tastes raw in a great way.

    Tastes raw in a great way.
    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Better than Patron, my go-to tequila

    It’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burn
    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Si

    He was cool
    Genibeth R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Mix it with grapefruit
    Shoshana . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)

    Naw....this is a family oriented site!!
    Derrick L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    My favorite and the best.

    Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.
    Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great for margaritas

    Tastes good with limes
    Jason V. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Thank u

    Thank u
    Luis M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Best tequila hands down
    David
  • 2 years ago

    Best tequila

    Best served chilled
    David