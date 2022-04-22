Don Julio – Blanco Tequila

Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and clean, dry finish make our blanco tequila an essential component to a variety of innovative drinks. This luxury tequila is double-distilled and made from pure unaged agave, making it perfect for any celebration. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply mix with grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and agave nectar and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Don Julio Paloma. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Blanco Tequila. Please drink responsibly.