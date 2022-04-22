Don Julio – Blanco Tequila
Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and clean, dry finish make our blanco tequila an essential component to a variety of innovative drinks. This luxury tequila is double-distilled and made from pure unaged agave, making it perfect for any celebration. Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply mix with grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and agave nectar and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Don Julio Paloma. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Blanco Tequila. Please drink responsibly.
Ratings & Reviews
4.92
- 3 weeks agodessie c. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoJennifer C. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Pretty coolFast and easy deliveryMonica . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Tastes raw in a great way.Tastes raw in a great way.Zach S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Better than Patron, my go-to tequilaIt’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burnZach S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SiHe was coolGenibeth R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothMix it with grapefruitShoshana . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)Naw....this is a family oriented site!!Derrick L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
My favorite and the best.Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great for margaritasTastes good with limesJason V. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Thank uThank uLuis M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothBest tequila hands downDavid
- 2 years ago
Best tequilaBest served chilledDavid