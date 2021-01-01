Deliver ASAP to
Don Julio – Blanco Tequila

Don Julio Blanco is double distilled to achieve a balanced quality. Its aroma is light with hints of citrus. The taste is light, clean and dry, with a touch of black pepper.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

10 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Tastes raw in a great way.

    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Better than Patron, my go-to tequila

    It’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burn
    Zach S. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Si

    He was cool
    Genibeth R. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Smooth

    Mix it with grapefruit
    Shoshana . - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)

    Naw....this is a family oriented site!!
    Derrick L. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    My favorite and the best.

    Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.
    Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great for margaritas

    Tastes good with limes
    Jason V. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Thank u

    Luis M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Smooth

    Best tequila hands down
    David
  • 1 year ago

    Best tequila

    Best served chilled
    David