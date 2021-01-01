Don Julio – Blanco Tequila
Don Julio Blanco is double distilled to achieve a balanced quality. Its aroma is light with hints of citrus. The taste is light, clean and dry, with a touch of black pepper.
- 3 months ago
Tastes raw in a great way.Tastes raw in a great way.Zach S. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Better than Patron, my go-to tequilaIt’s smooth af and has a nice crisp bite but no burnZach S. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
SiHe was coolGenibeth R. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
SmoothMix it with grapefruitShoshana . - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
MVP (Most Vigorous Pour)Naw....this is a family oriented site!!Derrick L. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
My favorite and the best.Smooth, clear, very traditional. The best.Eulogio E. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Great for margaritasTastes good with limesJason V. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Thank uThank uLuis M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmoothBest tequila hands downDavid
- 1 year ago
Best tequilaBest served chilledDavid