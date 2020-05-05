Deliver ASAP to
Casamigos – Blanco Tequila

It’s the George Clooney of tequilas. Crisp. Clean. Impeccably smooth. Impossible not to love. Considering George Clooney co-founded the brand, it all makes a lot of sense. Hints of citrus & sweet agave, with notes of vanilla and grapefruit. Meticulously sourced and formulated to be so crisp and silky it can be sipped neat or even straight from the bottle.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Love it

    Smooth
    George A. - Verified buyer