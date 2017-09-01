Tequila Ocho – Tequila Añejo

750 ml From $ 72.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

An estate-grown, 100% Blue Agave Tequila range, OCHO is produced as a collaboration between Tomas Estes (the man credited with bringing the ﬁrst bottle of Tequila to Europe) and renowned distillers, the Camarena family. What's really unique about OCHO is that it bears the ﬁrst ever 'Tequila vintage'. This 'Vintage' signiﬁes the exact year of harvest and location of the Agave plants that the spirit was derived from, under-lining the ﬁnely balanced relationship between the terroir and quality of raw materials. OCHO Anejo is aged for at least one year for unparalleled smoothness and complexity which mark a truly great sipping Tequila.