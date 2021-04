Tequila Chamucos – Añejo Tequila

750 ml

The force is strong with this one. The nose has an aroma of freshly-laid pavement with stewed agave notes. On the palate, golden apple and pear share the stage with sweet floral notes that are reminiscent of Earl Grey Tea. The finish is hot and somewhat pepper-spicey, though it is tempered by the complexity of the other flavors and a touch of charcoal smoke.