Joel Richard Extra Anejo Tequila 750ml – Anejo Tequila

750 ml From $ 86.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The palate is bright with citrus fruits, oak, spice and umami. A little salt and earth in the finish. Aged for 4 yrs in newly charred French Oak barrels. Processed to produce a super premium tequila.