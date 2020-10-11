Don Julio – Añejo Tequila
The nose is initially caramel sweet, but clean vegetal aromas soon rise from the glass. The body is somewhat light, and the palate is gingery and peppery. The finish is soft, warm, and of medium length.
- 5 months ago
GreatThe good stuffGerardo B. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Smooth and deliciousSipping on the rocks is bestAllie R. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
HelloHelloDaniel . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
DopeAddTriston . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Great!Very smoothAudra . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Very smoothNo chaser neededAudra . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
One of my everyday favorites, but still special!Sip, don’t chug this one. Don’t ice it, don’t mix it, just sip it.Rafael B. - Verified buyer