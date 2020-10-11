Don Julio – Añejo Tequila

Deliver ASAP to
The nose is initially caramel sweet, but clean vegetal aromas soon rise from the glass. The body is somewhat light, and the palate is gingery and peppery. The finish is soft, warm, and of medium length.

  • 5 months ago

    Great

    The good stuff
    Gerardo B. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Smooth and delicious

    Sipping on the rocks is best
    Allie R. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Hello

    Hello
    Daniel . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Dope

    Add
    Triston . - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Great!

    Very smooth
    Audra . - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Very smooth

    No chaser needed
    Audra . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    One of my everyday favorites, but still special!

    Sip, don’t chug this one. Don’t ice it, don’t mix it, just sip it.
    Rafael B. - Verified buyer