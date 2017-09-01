DeLeón – Leona Añejo Tequila

Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Leona Tequila. Exclusively selected from our private reserve, this extraordinary tequila is aged in robust American Oak then rested for more than a year in the finest French Sauternes casks. The result is a deep amber color tequila that embodies the elegant taste of fresh fruit, warm cinnamon and a sweet brown spice finish. Made from exquisite 100% Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. This tequila is best served in a chilled shot glass. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.