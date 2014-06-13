Remy VSOP
Remy VSOP

Remy Martin Cognac | 750 ml | Starts at $40.99
France. Fermented white wine double distilled in Limousin oak barrels for two years. 40% ABV
Brand/companyremy martin
Regioncognac
Rating90
SkuSP-REMVSOP-750
Size750 ml
Stylecognac
Type/varietalSpecialty

