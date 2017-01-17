Mata Hari
Absinthe | 750 ml | Starts at $45.99
Pleasant, highly spirited buttery, oily, grassy and vegetal aromas. Palate entry is sweet, fruity and herbal.
Brand/companymata hari
SkuSP-M24390-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleherbal
Type/varietalSpecialty

