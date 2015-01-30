Hpnotiq
Hpnotiq

Blended Liquor | 750 ml | Starts at $24.39
A Refreshing Blend of Premium French Vodka, Exotic Fruit Juices, and a Touch of Cognac. HPNOTIQ delights all your senses.
Brand/companyhpnotiq
SkuSP-HPNOTIQ-750
Size750 ml
Stylefruit
Type/varietalSpecialty

