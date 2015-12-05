Fernet Branca Menta
Home/Specialty/Fernet Branca Menta

Fernet Branca Menta

Italian Liqueur | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Peppermint and menthol infuse the secret Fernet Branca herbal blend. 39% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyfernet
SkuSP-FERBR-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleherbal
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like