Brandy | 750 ml | Starts at $15.39
Handcrafted to bring out the sweet vanilla, creamy toffee, brown sugar and soft maple of toasted oak. 80 Proof.
Brand/companye & j gallo
SkuSP-EJXOBR-750
Size750 ml
Stylebrandy
Type/varietalSpecialty

