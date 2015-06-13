E&J V.S.
E&J V.S.

Very Special Brandy | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
This special Californian brandy is a delightful medley of sweet dried fruit, with hints of vanilla and spice. 40% ABV
SkuSP-EJVS-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

