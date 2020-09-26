Deliver ASAP to
Salignac – VS Cognac

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    Just like Hennessy

    Really good. Smooth.
    Dawn F. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Great

    Amazing
    Jelezce . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Definitely a good replacement for Hennessey if it's unavailable
    Prince T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great aroma smooth taste.

    Caramel/Vanilla scent with a hint of grapes; only semisweet hardly any alcohol burn. Great for sipping; looking forward to pairing it with a maduro cigar.
    Paul L. - Verified buyer