Manabito Junmai Daiginjo "True Blue" – Junmai Daiginjo Sake

300 ml From $ 32.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Founded in 1689. Akita, Japan. Uniquely bottle matured, this sake has incredible depth and complexity. Smooth texture with layers of anise and white pepper. Serve chilled. Semi-sweet.