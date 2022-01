Romana Sambuca – Classico Liqueur

375 ml From $ 15.50

750 ml From $ 23.49

1 L From $ 36.59 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

ROMANA SAMBVCA(R) is imported from Italy. It is the # 1 selling Sambuca in the United States. The infusion of elder bush and licorice, sweetened with sugar give Romana its' distanct smell and taste.