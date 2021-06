R. Jelínek – Fernet Liqueur

This liqueur is minty to the nose. On the palate, herbal influences take over, especially anise, accompanied by flavors of clove, raisins and mint that fade into a slightly bitter finish. Enjoy solo or in a coffee as well as before or after dinner.