R. Jelínek – Amaro Liqueur

The well-balanced bittersweet taste of this liqueur is juicy and citrusy thanks to the components such as orange peel, lime and plum juice. The nose is a diverse component of many parts ranging from lemon to root beer. In order to maintain it's consistent high quality, Jelinek Amaro is produced only in small batches. Lucky you.