Potter's – Creme de Cacao Dark Liqueur

750 ml From $ 8.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GREAT BUY! Try this wonderful liqueur in a Brandy Alexander, all you need is 1 oz Brandy mixed with 1 oz of Potters Creme De Cocao Brown. Shake with ice and strain into a glass.