Le Tourment Vert Absinthe – Herbal Liqueur

750 ml From $ 37.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Le Tourment Vert, "The Green Torment", real French absinthe withwormwood, bottled at 100 proof. Fine balance of anis (licorice) flavor with a blend of herbs including fennel, sage and coriander.