Gran Duque – Crema De Alba Brandy Liqueur

92 PTS- BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE! The world's first Creme Liqueur produced with Brandy! Aromas of dark roasted nut and coffee, cocoa, and raisin. Perfect for that special after dinner drink!