Frangelico – Hazelnut Liqueur

Frangelico is a delicious hazelnut liqueur distilled from hazelnuts grown in Piedmont, Italy and blended with coffee, cocoa, and vanilla extracts. Frangelico is surprisingly light and extremely versatile, Ideal consumed on the rocks, as a shot, in your coffee, or an espresso martini.