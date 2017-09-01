Emmets Irish Cream – Cream Liqueur

Deliver ASAP to
Emmets Irish Cream

Decadence with an edge is the best way to describe Emmet's Liqueur. The sweet and creamy flavor of vanilla pairs excellently with coffee, dessert or sipped on its own. Made in Ireland from quality ingredients, this 34 proof liqueur is perfect for any celebration. Simply mix with vanilla vodka and chocolate liqueur for a delicious Chocolatini. Emmet's aims to give you a superior liqueur for your best moments. Please drink responsibly.

