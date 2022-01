Dooley's Toffee Liqueur – Cream Liqueur

750 ml From $ 12.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

TOP CREAM LIQUEUR, DBL GOLD MEDAL, SF Spirits Comp, 4 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2008. Made with premium German vodka, fine Swiss toffee, and fresh Dutch cream; delicious over ice or mixed with spirits!