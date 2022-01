Bols – Blue Curaçao Liqueur

750 ml From $ 10.99

1 L From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Blue Curacao is a sweet blue liqueur that is distilled from the dried peels of bitter oranges. It also contains distillates of lemons and curacao fruit. Perfect to induce vibrant colors in cocktails.