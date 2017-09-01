Baileys – Red Velvet Liqueur

750 ml From $ 21.47 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The little treats in life keep us going! Baileys Red Velvet Irish Cream Liqueur, In Collaboration with Georgetown Cupcake is a limited edition treat made in collaboration with Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis, the founders of Georgetown Cupcake, who have perfected the art of the Red Velvet cupcake. We begin with our Irish cream, then blend in the delicious notes of vanilla cream cheese frosting and finish it with delicate cocoa notes of chocolate to perfectly replicate the indulgent taste of a delectable cupcake. This indulgent liqueur was awarded a double gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Simply add Baileys Red Velvet Irish Cream Liqueur, In Collaboration with Georgetown Cupcake to your favorite hot chocolate drink for velvety indulgence. Please drink responsibly.