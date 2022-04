Baileys – Strawberries and Cream Liqueur

By blending fresh, juicy strawberries with pure Irish dairy cream and the unique Baileys spirit, Strawberries & Cream is perfect for a sweet dessert or in a mixed drink after dinner. Try serving over crushed ice or blended with coconut water for a light but indulgent springtime cocktail. Includes one 34 proof 750 mL bottle of Baileys Strawberries & Cream Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.